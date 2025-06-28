Arms abandoned in Afghanistan used by Pakistan-sponsored terror groups in J&K

Guwahati, June 28: In a disturbing turn of events, sophisticated weapons and communication systems left behind by the United States Army in Afghanistan have made their way into the hands of Pakistan-based terrorist outfits.

The US had launched air strikes in October 2001 against the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan which was followed by army operations. The US Army completely withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 but left behind a large number of sophisticated weapons and those have now come into the hands of terrorists.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that terrorists entering India from the launch pads in Pakistan are supplied sophisticated weaponry and equipment like M4 carbine, armour-piercing bullets, night vision equipment, etc. They also use encrypted military grade communication systems.

It has been observed that the weaponry left behind by the Allied Forces in Afghanistan have made their way to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from this, drones have been used to ferry military hardware across the border and sometimes even to drop payloads on selected targets near the border.

These facts came to light following recovery of weapons in operations against Pakistan-based terrorist groups by Indian security forces.

The sources said that Pakistan-based terrorists getting such sophisticated weapons used by the US Army is a matter of serious concern.

The sources also revealed that Pakistan actively supports infiltration of terrorists from across the border. There were times when Pakistan Army helped in infiltration by terrorists by engaging Indian troops on the border in gunfight or targeted actions.

There are at least 141 active launch pads along the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) which are facilitated by the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The launch pads are along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border from where terrorists enter India from Pakistan.

Tunnels have also been dug for terrorists from Pakistan to infiltrate into India with the obvious active support of the Pakistan Army without which it would not be possible for the infiltrating terrorists to get so close unnoticed to a heavily militarized border.