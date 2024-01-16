Arakan Army claims control of Paletwa town in Myanmar

Guwahati, Jan 16: In a significant development, the ethnic armed group known as the Arakan Army declared its takeover of Paletwa, a town in Chin State, Myanmar. This seizure, near the borders of India and Bangladesh, stands as a major setback for the military government grappling with rebellion in various parts of the country.

The latest seizure of Paletwa adds to the challenges faced by the junta since the 2021 coup, as multiple anti-junta groups supported by a pro-democracy parallel government have gained control over military posts and towns.

Paletwa is integral to a multi-million-dollar development project supported by India aimed at enhancing connectivity in the remote region. Hence, the town’s proximity to India and Bangladesh makes it a focal point of observation for Delhi, according to reports.

Reports further revealed that a spokesperson from the Arakan Army announced the conquest of Paletwa on late Sunday, emphasising its strategic importance as a port town on the Kaladan River crucial for trade with neighbouring countries.

The Arakan Army is one of the three armed groups that initiated a significant offensive against the military in October. The Arakan Army spokesperson, Khine Thu Kha, assured cooperation on border stability issues, stating the group's intention to assume control over administration and law enforcement in the area.

Notably, Myanmar's military has not commented on the situation.

The sequence of events unfolding in Paletwa adds complexity to the ongoing political landscape in Myanmar.