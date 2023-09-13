Apple to make Made-In-India iPhone 15 available

Guwahati, Sept 13: Apple will reportedly hit a major milestone regarding its global supply chain after the launch of the iPhone 15.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is set to make India-built iPhone 15 units available to purchase in India and “some other regions” on the first day of sales — arriving at the same time as the China-made ones for the first time.

This will also underscore the increasing production prowess of India, and reflect a significant change in the previous strategy of Apple of selling Chinese-made new devices, which are sold to customers across the world.

There can be slight delays with the India-built device due to unforeseen logistics bottlenecks, said the officials.

Sale of domestically manufactured iPhones will underscore India's growing production prowess, and highlight Apple's shift from its previous strategy of selling China-made devices to its customers across the world.

Notably, the iPhone 15 is expected to be the biggest update to the device in three years. The phone will include latest upgrades from camera system to what not. The Pro models will gain an improved 3-nanometer processor.

India not just emerges as a key attraction for Apple in terms of manufacturing but also in terms of retail sales and consumer base. Apple opened its first India stores recently. In the quarter through June, iPhone sales in India grew at a double-digit rate to a new high, Apple said without revealing precise numbers.