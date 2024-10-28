Anti-aircraft gun among weapons discovered in Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 28: Police have discovered a variety of arms and ammunition, including a DSHK type anti-aircraft gun, from the Almar district of northern Afghanistan's Faryab province on Monday, said a statement of the provincial police office.



Police also found an assault rifle, a mortar weapon, three sets of walkie-talkies, countless shells, and additional military equipment from the area, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the police statement. The statement urged anyone who keeps arms and military equipment illegally to return to the police.

To ensure security in the war battered country, the Afghan caretaker government has collected thousands of arms and ammunition, including battle tanks, since assuming office in August 2021.