Another Indian-American joins 2024 US presidential race

Washington, Aug 3: Scientist and entrepreneur, Shiva Ayyadurai has become the fourth Indian-American to announce his bid as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidential election.

Announcing his campaign bid recently, the 59-year-old Mumbai-born said he wants to serve America, beyond "Left" and "Right" to deliver solutions people need and deserve.

"I am running for President of the United States of America. We stand at the crossroads where we can either head into a Golden Age or into the Darkness... America becomes great when innovators, entrepreneurs, working people with skills and those committed to using common sense and reason run this country," Ayyadurai said.

In his campaign bid, he said that the old guard of career politicians, political hacks, lawyer-lobbyists and academics who pervade the country and local government with corruption and crony capitalism stop America from becoming great.

Ayyadurai left India in 1970 and came to live the American dream along with his parents and settled in Paterson, New Jersey.

"I left the caste system of India in 1970 where we were considered low caste 'Untouchables' and 'Deplorables'," he said on his campaign website.

Ayyadurai's announcement comes close after Indian-American aerospace engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh threw his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

A Fulbright Scholar with four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ayyadurai had expressed interest in taking up the position of Twitter's chief executive officer last year.

According to his campaign website, he has started seven hi-tech companies including EchoMail, CytoSolve and Systems Health and "invented email" when he was just 14-years-old.

He is currently the Founder and CEO of CytoSolve, Inc, which is discovering cures for major diseases from pancreatic cancer to Alzheimer’s.