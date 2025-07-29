An Indian national lost their life in a tiny plane crash in Newfoundland, Canada

Canada, July 29: One Indian national was killed in an air mishap involving a commercial survey aircraft in Canada's Newfoundland, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a statement on Tuesday.

A small plane crashed near an airport in Canada’s Deer Lake in Newfoundland on the evening of July 26, according to local media reports.

In this accident, an Indian national, Gautam Santhosh, was killed, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto said on Tuesday.

The Indian mission also offered its condolences and assured to provide all the support and assistance to the family of the deceased.

Taking to X, the Consulate General wrote, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support."

Santhosh, originally from Kerala, was employed by the Delta, British Columbia-headquartered Kisik Aerial Survey Inc., which operated the Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft.

Earlier, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that two people were onboard the aircraft when the crash occurred, and both were declared dead on the scene.

The owner of the British Columbia-based company, Kisik Geospatial and Aerial Survey, Andrew Naysmith, following the mishap, said, "We are devastated and heartbroken by this loss."

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families of the deceased and their loved ones," he added.

The aircraft involved in the crash was reportedly a ‘Piper Navajo twin-engine plane’, which can hold up to eight passengers at once.

It was, however, reported that Naysmith denied the release of any names involved in the crash immediately, saying that the information regarding the same will only be provided by the authorities in charge.

Investigations were undertaken by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

Followed by the crash, Naysmith said that the company will "provide support in any and every way possible."

--IANS



