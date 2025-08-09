Amazing progress over the past ten years: Brazil's ambassador to India praises the PM Modi-led government

New Delhi, Aug 9: In a strong endorsement of India’s progress, Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega on Saturday praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the nation’s development over the last decade “fantastic” in both economic and social spheres. He also reflected on PM Modi's visit to Brazil during the BRICS Summit.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Ambassador Da Nobrega said, “It’s not up to Brazil to judge India, but what we have seen over the last 10 years is really fantastic development — remarkable economic growth and social development. Of course, we don't pass judgments, but the progress is evident.”

Reflecting on PM Modi’s visit to Brazil during the BRICS Summit, the Ambassador described it as a historic milestone.

“It was the first state visit in over 20 years, if I’m not mistaken, and it had a major impact. The media coverage in Brazil reflected the significance of the visit. We issued a very substantial joint statement that outlined our shared goals,” he added.

Highlighting areas of deepening strategic cooperation, Da Nobrega pointed to Defence as a key sector.

“Defence is certainly one area where we see potential for joint ventures to strengthen our industrial bases. But beyond that, energy — both fossil and renewable — agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) are all sectors with strong bilateral potential.”

The Ambassador further underscored the rapid momentum in trade and business ties, calling the India-Brazil relationship increasingly vital in today's geopolitical landscape.

“In the last two years alone, 77 business delegations from Brazil visited India, and over 40 Indian missions travelled to Brazil. This tells you how dynamic our trade and business ties have become. And so, based on this mutual trade interest between our business communities, the leaders charted the course to boost our relations in Defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, DPIs, and agriculture. So we have a plan," he added.

--IANS