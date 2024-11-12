Alix Didier Fils-Aime swears in as new Haiti PM

Beijing, Nov 12: Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in as Haiti's Prime Minister, local media reported. In a speech at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Fils-Aime vowed to provide a comprehensive response to insecurity and organise uncontested elections. Together, we will enable the country to have legitimate authorities capable of making decisions. The situation is chaotic, but nothing is impossible, he said.

His predecessor Garry Conille, who served twice as Prime Minister, was dismissed by the Transitional Presidential Council, which was formed in April and is charged with selecting new political leaders and organising elections in the Caribbean nation, reports Xinhua, quoting The Haitian Times.

Haiti has been suffering from humanitarian and security crises exacerbated by surging gang violence. During the first three months of 2024, around 2,500 people were killed or injured as a result of gang violence.