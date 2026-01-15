Air India cancels US flights, Europe services delayed after Iran closes airspace

New Delhi, Jan 15: National carrier Air India has cancelled at least three flights to the United States and warned of delays on select European services following the closure of Iranian airspace, airline sources said on Thursday.

The cancellations include two flights from the national capital to New York and Newark, and one flight from Mumbai to New York. The decision was taken as airlines operating long-haul routes reassess flight paths in the wake of the evolving security situation in the region.

In an official post on microblogging site, Air India said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, and the subsequent closure of its airspace, flights that would normally overfly the region are now being diverted via alternative routes.

The airline stressed that passenger safety remains its top priority and acknowledged that the rerouting could lead to longer flight times and delays.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays,” the airline said.

Industry experts noted that Iranian airspace is a critical corridor for flights connecting India with Europe and North America.

Any closure or restriction forces aircraft to take longer detours, increasing flight duration, fuel consumption and crew duty times. In some cases, these operational challenges can make scheduled services unviable, leading to cancellations.

Passengers travelling on affected routes have been advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Air India said it is working to minimise disruption and assist impacted travellers with rebooking options or refunds in line with its policies.

The situation continues to be monitored closely, and further adjustments to international schedules cannot be ruled out if airspace restrictions remain in place or expand to neighbouring regions.

Earlier on Wednesday, India strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran as the security situation in the country deteriorated further in view of massive anti-government protests and a crackdown on the demonstrators.

The overall situation in Iran in the last few days has deteriorated dramatically as the death toll from the nationwide protests has increased to over 2,500, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The protests in the country have also triggered wider tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against a brutal crackdown on demonstrators, indicating US military strikes.

