AI Impact Summit seen as milestone for Global South

New Delhi, Feb 23: The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', held in the national capital last week, is being seen in the foreign media as the most significant artificial intelligence (AI) gatherings ever hosted in the Global South, and is described as the world's biggest AI summit to date.

“This landmark event marked a pivotal shift: it was the first global AI summit of its kind held outside the traditional power centres of the Global North, following predecessors like the UK AI Safety Summit, AI Seoul Summit, and France AI Action Summit,” according to an article in South Africa’s Independent Online (IOL) news portal.

“The summit's core rationale centred on democratising AI and bridging the growing AI divide between the Global North and South. AI resources, talent, infrastructure, and innovation remain heavily concentrated in a handful of wealthy nations and corporations, limiting the development of culturally relevant, linguistically diverse, and socially impactful AI solutions for the majority of the world’s population,” the article by Phapano Phasha observes.

While the Global North advances rapidly in AI adoption, with usage roughly twice that of the Global South, many developing regions lag in infrastructure, skills, data access and compute power.

The summit positioned AI not as a luxury for the elite but as a tool for inclusive growth, sustainable development, and “AI for Humanity”. India’s vision, articulated through pillars like “People, Planet, and Progress”, aimed to amplify Global South voices, prioritise local contexts over Western tech dominance, and ensure AI accelerates progress toward shared goals like poverty reduction, health improvement, and climate resilience, the article further states.

It also highlights that Africa, despite being the home to the world's largest and youngest populations, faces acute challenges in catching up.

Limited digital infrastructure, low internet penetration in rural areas, skill gaps, and reliance on imported technologies hinder AI adoption. This youth bulge represents immense potential, if harnessed through education, local innovation, and inclusive AI, but without targeted investment, it risks becoming a demographic liability rather than a dividend.

The article points out that in contrast, India has leveraged its vast pool of tech talent to position itself as a rising AI powerhouse. With strong digital public infrastructure (like Aadhaar and UPI), government initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and massive private sector commitments, India is actively closing the gap.

The summit showcased this trajectory: India is “designing and developing at home” while aiming to “deliver to the world”, using its demographic advantages, cost-effective innovation, and growing compute ecosystem to leapfrog in AI.

The article underscores that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, emphasising India’s role as a bridge between advanced economies and developing nations. With more than 100 countries participating, including strong representation from the Global South, attendance reached hundreds of thousands.

The event brought together world leaders (including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as key figures), tech chief executives (such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and others from Anthropic and DeepMind), and policymakers to focus on actionable AI impact rather than just discussion, the article added.

