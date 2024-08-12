Afghanistan: Mine blast kills 1, injuries 11 in Kabul

Kabul, Aug 12: One person has been confirmed dead, and 11 others sustained injuries as an explosion rocked the Dasht-e-Barchi area on the western edge of the Afghan capital Kabul, Kabul Police Spokesman Khalid Zadran said.



"A sticky mine ripped through a mini-bus in the Dasht-e-Barchi area. According to preliminary information, one person lost his life, and 11 others were injured," Zadran confirmed on his X account hours after the incident on Sunday.



Security personnel reached the area and began an investigation, the police officer said, without providing more details, reports Xinhua news agency. No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.