ADB provides $5 million grant for Vanuatu earthquake relief

Manila, Dec 24: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday it has provided $5 million in contingent disaster financing to support emergency relief efforts in Vanuatu following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the capital, Port Vila, on December 17. The grant came from the fifth phase of the Pacific Disaster Resilience Programme, which also supported progress in strengthening the country's capacity to manage and reduce disaster risks.

The program was financed by a $20 million concessional loan from the ADB's ordinary capital resources and a $21 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, Xinhua news agency reported. The situation in Vanuatu remained concerning after a massive earthquake struck the country, and the government had requested international assistance on December 18.

The government of Vanuatu had declared a state of emergency for seven days following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake. At least 14 people were confirmed dead, with more than 200 injured. Authorities anticipated the toll would rise. To complement the national response, the government had requested international assistance, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, told reporters.

According to local authorities, damage inflicted by the quake was extensive, including to hospitals, residential and public buildings, roads, water reservoirs, and gas pipes. Villages near Efate had also experienced landslides. Communications in many areas had been cut off.

Operations at Port Vila International Airport in the capital city were also experiencing delays due to damage to its terminal building and road network, while the runway was functioning, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported. The airport remained closed to all commercial services. However, on December 22, Port Vila International Airport reopened to commercial airline operations.

Access to the seaport was also disrupted by a landslide, limiting the transport of essential supplies and personnel. The United Nations and partners were mobilising resources to respond, OCHA said. It was deploying response teams, including a UN disaster assessment and coordination team, in the quake-hit region. UN humanitarians said that immediate needs included medical supplies and repairs to medical structures, mobile medical teams, search and rescue teams with heavy machinery for clearing, as well as safe drinking water.