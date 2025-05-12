‘A school project gone wrong’: Pakistan’s counter briefing mocked globally

Sydney, May 12: Several media outlets across the world have ridiculed the failed attempt by Pakistan to imitate India's highly-successful and well-conducted press briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Over the last few days, the world has applauded India’s high-level joint press conferences in New Delhi that detailed the operation deep into Pakistan territory and also debunked Pakistan's misinformation campaign with elaborate proofs, photographs, videos and other details.

Under pressure, Rawalpindi also made a desperate attempt to hold similar media briefings - addressed by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR) of Pakistan - but failed miserably.

“The Pakistani press conference was an imitation of the Indian PC with none of the impressive visuals or proofs to back up their claims," a leading Australian television news channel reported on Monday.

It further said that "commentators were in hysterics" after watching plain statements being made by DGISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The foreign press is also pointing out several social media posts ridiculing Pakistan's efforts to match India's perfectly-executed and professionally-conducted pressers.

"Hilarious. Pakistan Army held a dramatic press conference claiming they'd hit targets inside India — from Sirsa to Delhi. Total copycat of the Indian Army's style. But guess what? ZERO proof. No videos. No footage. Nothing. What are they, a circus act?" a user wrote on X.

"They delayed the DG ISPR's press conference by 4 hours… just to come up with this? Even a 5-year-old in India could whip up a better Power Point than this - and that too during recess," wrote another user.

"Why is no Pakistani sharing the DG ISPR press conference... Because, after India's intel-packed briefing, it looks like a school project gone wrong," posted a user.

Citing more social media posts, foreign media highlighted that while India eliminates terror camps, downs jets, neutralises 100+ militants, cripples nuke sites — with videos, satellite images and proofs, Pakistan chose to counter with "WhatsApp forwards and Power Point fairytales".

On Sunday, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) held a briefing and played a video of India's decisive airstrikes inside Pakistani territory that began with Shiv Tandav Stotram religious hymn, a decision that has been praised extensively by Indians all over the world.

Similarly, during Monday afternoon's briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal A K Bharti referred to a verse from Ramcharitmanas.

"Yesterday, Shiv Tandav Stotram. Today, a quote from Ramcharitmanas. What a way to warn the enemy," wrote a social media user.

--IANS