International

7.2-magnitude quake strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued: USGS

By PTI
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued: USGS
Washington, July 16: A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to initial reports, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.


There were no immediate reports of damages.

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres off the Alaskan peninsula, it added.




PTI


