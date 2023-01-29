7 killed, 440 injured in Iran earthquake

Guwahati, Jan 29: In a tragic incident, as many as 7 persons have been killed and over 440 has been reportedly injured in the city of Khoy in West Azarbaijan province of Iran on Saturday.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale has hit caused tremors in many cities nearby, according to reports.

As per the Iranian news agency, IRNA, the tremors were quite strong and were felt in many areas of the West Azerbaijan province and was also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.