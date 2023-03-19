84 years of service to the nation
6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador, 13 deaths reported

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image (PTI Photo)

Guwahati, March 19: As many as 13 people were killed during a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck a coastal region of Ecuador and Northern Peru on Saturday.

According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) the quake occurred at a depth of 66.4 kms from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.

Several schools, homes and medical centres were destroyed during the quake. Meanwhile authorities informed that over 126 people were injured during the incident.

