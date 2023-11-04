6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, over 100 killed

Guwahati, Nov 4: Over 120 people were killed and more than 100 were injured following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on Friday.

The tremors of the powerful quake were felt in Delhi, with the epicentre being recorded near Jajarkot's Ramidanda in Nepal.

According to reports, Jajarkot and Rukum are the two districts worst hit by the quake.

Meanwhile, Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been deployed to carry out rescue operations.

