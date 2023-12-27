6 dead, 10 missing due to heavy rains in South Africa

Johannesburg, Dec 27: South African authorities have said that the country's disaster management teams are still searching for the 10 missing people caused by heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal Province, which also killed six people.

The heavy rains on Sunday resulted in Bellspruit River bursting its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road in Ladysmith Town, KwaZulu-Natal Province, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

One household located nearby was destroyed, with three family members being swept away. During the search and rescue operation, one family member was found deceased, while the other two are still missing, according to the department.

Additionally, three vehicles travelling along the N11 Road were also swept away. One of the vehicles carrying two people was swept away, with one person being found deceased in the car while the other one is missing. Besides, a double cab was carrying nine passengers, with three of them being found deceased inside the vehicle, while the other six remain missing.

A light bakkie was also swept away with two people inside. One was found deceased in the car, while the other one is missing, according to the department.