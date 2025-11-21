55 Andhra Pradesh residents among 370 Indians rescued from Myanmar

Amaravati, Nov 21: Fifty-five people from Andhra Pradesh are among 370 Indian nationals repatriated from Thailand after they were rescued from cybercrime hubs in Myanmar.

Three flights carrying the Indians landed in Delhi.

According to Andhra Pradesh government officials, all 55 belong to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The officials from AP Bhavan in Delhi received them from the Government of India officials and brought them safely to AP Bhavan. They were provided with temporary accommodation and food.

Since their mobile phones were seized in Myanmar and they had no money, the repatriates were in a distressed condition. The state government extended assistance of Rs 1,000 per person to support their miscellaneous expenses during onward travel.

The team also coordinated with Northern Railway officials for the release of Emergency Quota (EQ) to facilitate their journey. All individuals will depart for their respective destinations on Friday, it said.

All 55 members expressed deep gratitude to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the exceptional care provided in Delhi.

With this operation, the state government has successfully facilitated 79 repatriates from the Myanmar cybercrime network in reaching their homes.

Earlier, 24 people belonging to various regions of Andhra Pradesh were among the Indians repatriated from Thailand.

The rescued Indians were victims of organised cyber fraud networks, which had lured them with the promise of high-paying jobs. They were later held captive and forced to engage in illegal online activities.

After landing in New Delhi, the returnees were questioned by immigration and central agencies before being handed over to their respective state representatives.

Eleven people from Telangana were among 270 Indian nationals repatriated from Thailand early this month.

They had fled to Thailand following a military raid on cybercrime hubs in Myanmar.

The Indian government has been continuing the operation to bring back Indian nationals trapped in such fraudulent setups across the Myanmar-Thailand border region.

--IANS