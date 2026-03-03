'4–5 weeks or more’: US Prez Trump signals extended offensive against Iran

Dubai, March 3: Israeli and US airstrikes continued to pound targets across Iran in what US President Donald Trump described as an escalating military campaign that could last several weeks.

Speaking after the strikes, Trump said operations were likely to continue for four to five weeks, adding that he is prepared “to go far longer than that” if necessary.

The expanding offensive, reports surrounding Iran’s leadership, and the absence of a clearly articulated exit plan have raised fears of a prolonged conflict with far-reaching regional consequences.

Trump outlined the objectives of the campaign as dismantling Iran’s missile capabilities, destroying naval assets, preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and curbing its support for allied groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fired missiles at Israel on Monday.

“This was our last, best chance to strike,” Trump said, adding that the operation aims to eliminate what he called “intolerable threats” posed by the Iranian regime.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth sought to address concerns that the joint US–Israeli strikes could spiral into a wider regional war.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” Hegseth said on Monday, while cautioning that additional American casualties were possible in the weeks ahead.

“This is not a so-called regime-change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it,” he added.

However, in video statements released after the strikes began, Trump urged the Iranian people “to take back your country,” remarks that fuelled speculation about Washington’s broader intentions.

Meanwhile, Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital with a drone early Tuesday as it kept hitting targets around the region.

The attack from two drones on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused a "limited fire" and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry, and the embassy urged Americans to avoid the compound.

It followed an attack on the US Embassy in Kuwait, and the US State Department on Tuesday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Bahrain and Jordan as a precaution.

PTI