40 of 44 proscribed terrorists under UAPA based in Pakistan: Official sources

Guwahati, June 29: Of the 44 terrorists proscribed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 40 are based in Pakistan, while four are based in countries like Afghanistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the terrorists wanted by India, who are staying in Pakistan include Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Yusuf Muzammil, and Abdur Rehman Makki. Despite India pointing out the presence of the wanted terrorists in Pakistan, Islamabad is reluctant to take any action against them and in fact, the country is providing shelter to the terrorists, sources added.

Sources said that Pakistan and its proxies, that is the terrorist outfits supported by Islamabad, continue to indulge in online propaganda for recruitment and also use various social media platforms to reach out to susceptible individuals. Sources pointed out that the social media platforms have been used as tools by the terrorist groups. Though the security agencies are keeping tabs on such platforms, it is not possible to check each and every social media handle.

The handlers from Pakistan operate through their ‘overground workers’ to brainwash the youths to join these terror groups. Youths from economically weak backgrounds are targeted and lured through money and religious brainwashing.

Terrorist training camps of various terror ‘tanzeems’ (terrorist outfits) are operating in Pakistan where they are trained on use of sophisticated weapons, communication devices and are given religious indoctrination. There are 12 active training camps operating in Pakistan where the new recruits are trained and then they are sent to India to launch attacks.

Meanwhile, in its anti-India campaign, Pakistan continued to launch terror activities outside Jammu and Kashmir, too. A series of such terror attacks were mounted to target iconic establishments, including the Red Fort (2000), Indian Parliament (2001), the Akshardham Temple (2002), Ram Janmabhoomi (2005) and others.

On November 26, 2008, 10 members of LeT perpetrated the Mumbai terror attacks that resulted in the killing of 175 people and injuring of 291 others. Independent investigations into the Mumbai terror attack undertaken by different agencies, including international agencies, established that the conspiracy, training and planning for this terror act was done in Pakistan.

Even after widespread condemnation and international scrutiny, Pakistan continues to provide safe haven and sanctuary to the masterminds of this horrific terror act to this day. It is significant to note that a Canadian national of Pakistani origin Tahawwur Rana was recently extradited from the United States to India. He is one of the key conspirators in the Mumbai terror attack.