390 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in past 48 hours: Health Ministry

Gaza, Dec 23: The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement that 390 Palestinians were killed and 734 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours.

So far, at least 20,057 Palestinians have been killed and 53,320 injured in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, according to the Ministry on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Communication and Internet services gradually resumed in Gaza on Thursday night after nearly two days of interruption, according to a Palestinian security source who requested anonymity.

Israel has been attacking most of the Gaza Strip over the past two days from the air, land, and sea, while fighting between Israeli forces and armed Palestinian factions continued in most areas of Gaza except for Rafah, said the source.