35 Killed in gas station fire in Russia's Dagestan

Guwahati, August 16: At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 102 people were injured and killed as a result of the incident, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

The explosion took place in the building of a car service station, where a fire had broken out during maintenance work, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

Pictures showed a large fire lighting up the night sky and a number of fire engines at the scene.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his sincere condolences following the deadly blast.

Russia's Interfax news agency quoted doctors as saying three children were among the dead.

It added that the fire had spread over an area of 600 sq m (6,460 sq ft) and that there was a danger of further explosions.

A criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The Republic of Dagestan is one of 83 constituent parts of the Russian Federation and is the southernmost part of the country.