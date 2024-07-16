35 dead, 250 injured in Afghanistan flash floods

Jalalabad, July 16: At least 35 people were killed and 250 others were injured as rainstorms and flash floods swept through east Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, a local official said late on Monday evening.



The disaster, according to Nangarhar's provincial director for information and culture Qurishi Badlon, on Monday afternoon affected the provincial capital of Jalalabad, Sukh Rod District and their neighbouring areas in the province bordering Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.



The casualties are expected to rise, the official added. A similar natural disaster also claimed five lives in Nangarhar's neighbouring Kunar province hours earlier on Monday morning. Heavy rains and flooding have killed more than 400 and rendered thousands homeless since May in the war torn country.