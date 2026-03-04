32 rescued, 101 missing after alleged submarine attack on Iranian vessel off Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 4: At least 101 people are reported missing and 78 injured after what authorities have described as a submarine attack on an Iranian naval vessel south of Sri Lanka, triggering a large-scale sea and air rescue operation on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka’s Navy launched an emergency response after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian ship Iris Dena, which was reportedly carrying 180 personnel at the time of the incident.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament, “The Navy received information that the ship Iris Dena, with 180 on board, was in distress. Sri Lanka immediately dispatched naval ships and Air Force aircraft for rescue operations.”

Military units were mobilised to waters off the island’s southern coast, where naval teams are continuing search efforts amid mounting concerns over the large number of missing personnel.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson said 32 injured individuals have so far been rescued and admitted to hospital, revising earlier casualty figures.

Dr Anil Jasinghe, a senior Health Ministry official, provided an update on the condition of the rescued personnel. “One of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment, and the others are being treated for minor injuries,” he said.

Rescue operations remain underway as officials work to trace the missing crew members.

The situation is being closely monitored, with both maritime and aerial assets deployed in the search area.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged submarine attack while filing this report.

