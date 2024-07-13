3 killed after plane crashes in Moscow

Moscow, July 13: Three people were killed after a plane crashed in the Moscow Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement. According to preliminary information, the plane, a Russian-designed Superjet 100, fell in a forest area in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow Region, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The crash took place during a test flight after a scheduled repair, the TASS news agency reported. No casualties have been reported among the local population.