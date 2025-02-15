260 trafficked workers, including Indians, rescued from Myanmar scam centers for repatriation

Guwahati, Feb 15: Thai authorities announced the repatriation of 260 people, including Indian nationals, who were rescued from scam centers in Myanmar. These individuals, believed to have been coerced into working under exploitative conditions, were sent across the border from Myanmar’s Myawaddy district to Thailand’s Tak province on Wednesday.

The Thai army stated that the rescued individuals belong to 20 nationalities, with a significant number from India, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Philippines, Malaysia, Pakistan, and China.

They were allegedly lured into scam operations under false job promises and forced into running fraudulent schemes, including investment scams, fake romantic ploys, and illegal gambling.

Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos have become hubs for such criminal activities, where syndicates force victims into scam operations that have defrauded people worldwide of billions of dollars, according to UN experts.

Many of those trapped in these scam centers are victims of human trafficking, facing virtual slavery under organized crime networks.

The recent rescue operation follows an earlier crackdown initiated in late 2023 after China exerted pressure on Myanmar’s military regime to shut down illegal casinos and scam operations in the northern Shan state. That effort led to the repatriation of approximately 45,000 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in these illicit activities.

Reports indicate that the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, an ethnic militia controlling the region where the workers were held, played a role in their release and transfer to the Thai border.

Myanmar’s military government has minimal control over these frontier areas, where ethnic militias are often involved in illicit operations, including drug trafficking and scam protection rackets.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, confirmed that those rescued would undergo questioning. If identified as victims of trafficking, they would be placed under protective care before being repatriated.

He also indicated that more trafficked workers might still be trapped in Myanmar, awaiting rescue and return to their respective countries.

For India, this development highlights the growing concern over trafficking networks that lure citizens into fraudulent overseas job offers. Indian authorities are expected to coordinate closely with Thailand and Myanmar to facilitate the safe return of affected nationals.