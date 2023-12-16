26 injured in grenade explosion in Ukraine

Kiev, Dec 16: At least 26 people were injured when a local deputy detonated several grenades in a village council building in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, the National Police said.

The incident occurred at about 11:37 a.m. local time on Friday in the village of Keretsky during the council meeting, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Telegram post by the police.

Six of the injured have been hospitalized in severe condition.

According to the TSN.ua media outlet, the conflict between the attacker and the head of the Keretsky territorial community was behind the attack.

Ukrainian authorities are investigating the incident on charges of terrorism and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.