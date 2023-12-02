24 fugitives repatriated to India in 2023, 184 more geolocated

Guwahati, Dec 2: In 2023, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that a notable achievement was made with the return of 24 fugitives to India, marking one of the highest annual figures.

The achievement is attributed to the collaboration with Interpol and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime globally.

During the 91st Interpol general assembly that was held in Vienna on Friday it was disclosed that Indian agencies successfully geolocated 184 fugitives in different countries, initiating formal procedures for their extradition through cooperation with Interpol and the respective countries' law enforcement agencies.

Geolocating involves determining the whereabouts of criminals using various methods such as technical data, phone locations, criminal activity and human intelligence.

Reports indicate that since 2021, over 65 individuals have been repatriated through strengthened collaboration between India and international agencies. In the previous year, 27 criminals were brought back, and in 2021 the count stood at 18.