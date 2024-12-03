2 Sri Lankan fishing vessels seized with 400 kg of drugs

Colombo, Dec 3: Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels that had been apprehended in Indian waters while transporting a large consignment of crystal methamphetamine, along with the suspects on board, were escorted ashore to the Colombo Port, Sri Lankan Navy said. The seizure of the consignment of drugs weighing around 400 kg, followed an intelligence-sharing between the Indian and Lankan navies, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

One of the trawlers was found to be transporting the contraband while the other was assisting, according to the Sri Lanka Navy. The Indian Navy had arrested the Sri Lankan suspects and seized the vessels on November 24 and 25, following intelligence shared by Sri Lanka. Subsequently, the drug haul, fishing trawlers, and suspects were handed to the SLNS Gajabahu vessel attached to the Sri Lanka Navy on November 29.

Accordingly, the Navy brought the seized drugs, fishing vessels, and suspects ashore on Monday for further legal proceedings.