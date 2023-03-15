2 killed, 4 missing after landslides strike town near Jakarta

Jakarta, March 15: Two people were killed and four others went missing after landslides hit Bogor town near the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, a disaster management official said on Wednesday.

Eleven people survived the incident striking the town at 11.49 p.m. on Tuesday, several of them suffered serious wounds, the official told Xinhua news agency.

"Heavy downpours triggered the landslides, six houses and one mosque were destroyed," he said.

The incident also disturbed train transportation from Bogor to the Sukabumi district of West Java province, according to him.

The search for the missing persons is underway.