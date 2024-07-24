18 dead as plane crashes in Nepal during take-off

Guwahati, July 24: A major plane crash in Nepal resulted in the death of 18 passengers in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, Saurya Airline aircraft carrying 19 people crashed during take off at Tribhuvan International Airport at 11 am.

The airport officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The bodies of 18 people have been recovered and one injured person was rescued and rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The injured was later revealed as the pilot of the aircraft.