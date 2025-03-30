1,650 dead & rising: Myanmar’s hospitals in crisis, India launch ‘Operation Brahma’

Bangkok, March 30: Myanmar’s military government has called for a coordinated medical response as hospitals grapple with an overwhelming influx of patients following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

The latest reports put the death toll at 1,644, with at least 3,408 people injured. Many hospitals and medical facilities have sustained extensive damage, further hampering relief efforts.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government, highlighted the need for military and civilian hospitals, along with healthcare workers, to work in unison to manage the crisis effectively.

His statement, carried by state-run media on Sunday, followed warnings from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) about the dire situation in Myanmar’s healthcare system.

According to OCHA, hospitals in central and northwestern Myanmar, including those in Naypyidaw, Mandalay, Sagaing, and Magway, are struggling to cope with the sheer number of casualties.

In response, international organisations are mobilising emergency medical teams, field hospitals, and mobile surgical units to provide critical care.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator has allocated $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support immediate humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile, Myanmar authorities have issued urgent appeals for blood donations in the worst-affected areas.

International aid & India’s ‘Operation Brahma’

In the wake of the crisis, India has launched “Operation Brahma”, sending five flights carrying 118 medical personnel, field hospital equipment, and 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The first two Indian aircraft arrived in Myanmar on Saturday night, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The United Kingdom has pledged £10 million ($12.9 million) in aid, while China has deployed over 135 rescue personnel and medical experts, along with supplies such as medical kits and generators.

China has also committed $13.8 million in emergency relief. Hong Kong has dispatched a 51-member rescue team, and Russia has sent 120 rescuers and a medical team. Other countries, including South Korea, have also offered assistance.

Despite Myanmar’s urgent request for aid, the country’s ongoing civil conflict is exacerbating relief efforts, restricting movement, and raising concerns that the death toll could climb further.

Many roads remain inaccessible, and damage to airports has hindered the landing of aid flights.

- With inputs from news agencies