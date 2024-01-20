13 students dead in China school dormitory fire

Beijing, Jan 20: Thirteen students were killed in a fire that erupted at a school dormitory in China's Henan province, local authorities said on Saturday.

At 11 p.m. on Friday night, the local fire department received an alarm about the fire in a male dormitory of Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, Dushu town, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly, and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 p.m.

The dormitory housed approximately 30 boarding students when the fire broke out.

One injured student is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Yingcai School is a private school with a history of more than 10 years.

It primarily enrolls students from nearby rural areas.

According to a parent of a student at the school, after the incident, her child was brought home by village officials around 6 a.m. on Saturday, and the return-to-school date is unknown.

She said that female students reside on the second floor of the dormitory, while male students stay on the third floor.

The school has an affiliated kindergarten. Before the incident occurred, the kindergarten's children had already returned home for the weekend.

Investigation into the incident has been launched by local authorities, and the person in charge of the school has been brought under control by police.