12 killed in 2nd plane crash in less than two months in Brazil

Guwahati, Oct 30: In a heart-wrenching incident, a small plane crash in the northwestern Brazilian state of Acre has left at least 12 people dead, including a infant, according to authorities.

The Acre state government issued a statement on Sunday, revealing that the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna Caravan that tragically crashed in close proximity to the Rio Branco airport.

The crash claimed the lives of all 10 passengers on board, including nine adults and a infant, as well as the pilot and co-pilot.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tragic crash. Unfortunately, it remains unclear as of now what nationalities the passengers were.

The plane was headed to Envira, a small town in the neighbouring Amazonas state of Brazil. It was reportedly operated by local firm ART Taxi Aereo.

This is the second such incident in less than two months, as 14 people had perished onboard a small jet that crashed in Amazonas state in September. All the victims of that crash – 12 passengers and two crew members – were Brazilian tourists.