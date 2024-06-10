10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

Chicago, June 10: A shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said.

Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party at a high rise apartment in downtown Madison, Xinhua news agency reported.

All injured were taken to local hospitals, and none had injuries considered to be life threatening. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23, officials said.