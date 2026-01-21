India’s ‘Chicken’s neck’ no longer weak link: Ex-Army chief Gen Naravane

Silchar, Jan 21: Amid renewed security chatter and speculative claims surrounding India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor, former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Wednesday, firmly asserted that the narrow stretch linking the Northeast to mainland India, is no longer a vulnerable stretch and bears no comparison to its situation at the time of Independence in 1947.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune in an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of the 33rd Foundation Day of Assam University, General Naravane said sustained infrastructure growth and calibrated security augmentation over the past two decades have fundamentally transformed the strategic profile of the eastern corridor.

“The Chicken’s Neck is not what it was at the time of Independence. In the last 20 years, extensive development has taken place, and security measures have been considerably strengthened,” the former Army Chief said.

Dismissing alarmist rhetoric and provocative slogans about “capturing the Seven Sisters” emanating from across the eastern border, he remarked that such claims do not reflect present-day realities on the ground and need not be taken seriously.

On border management in the Northeast, General Naravane said that while most stretches of the India–Bangladesh border are fenced, the riverine terrain continues to pose operational challenges.

“Rivers make it difficult to fence certain areas fully, which is why constant alertness and close monitoring are essential. Our forces remain on strict vigil in these stretches,” he said.

Emphasising India’s strategic posture, the former Army Chief reiterated that the country does not pursue territorial expansion or seek to impose its policies on neighbouring nations.

“India’s foreign policy is rooted in peaceful coexistence and cohesive relations with its neighbours. At the same time, given vulnerabilities in some border areas, developments in neighbouring countries must be watched carefully,” he noted.

General Naravane also drew attention to a growing internal security concern, cautioning that international terror groups are increasingly on the lookout for youths from economically and socially vulnerable sections.

“This is a serious and emerging challenge,” he said, adding that countering such threats requires more than conventional security measures.

“Alongside enforcement and security operations, there must be sustained efforts to improve the conditions of weaker sections of society. Economic disparity and social exclusion create a sense of deprivation, making individuals susceptible to anti-national influences,” he said.