Illegal earth cutting near Deepor Beel continues despite ban, allege locals

Palasbari, March 14: Despite prohibitory orders of the district administration, the Forest Department of the Assam government and restrictions imposed by the Gauhati High Court, illegal earth cutting from government land and wetlands continues unabated.

According to allegations raised by conscious residents of the Seventh Mile area, a group of middlemen and miscreants have been illegally excavating soil for over a month from a wetland named Kalshila, which is connected to the Deepor Beel, near the training school of the Assam Police Radio Organisation and the Assam Engineering College under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari Police Outpost.

Locals alleged that the illegal operation takes place mostly at night. From around 8 pm onwards, dumpers reportedly transport soil excavated using JCB machines to various locations for commercial gain.

Residents further alleged that the group involved in the activity is led by a local middleman who had contested the 2011 Assembly elections from the Chhaygaon constituency on an All India United Democratic Front ticket and lost to Rakibul Hussain of the Indian National Congress.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office as Chief Minister in 2021, the individual reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Locals claimed that the wetland has been subjected to repeated excavation during the dry season since 2021, posing a serious threat to the biodiversity of the Kalshila wetland connected to the Deepor Beel, a sensitive ecological zone.

The residents also warned that continued excavation could threaten the safety of nearby myadi patta land owned by indigenous people in the area and may even disrupt communal harmony.

They further expressed apprehension that if the illegal activity is not stopped, the area could face land erosion or landslides during the upcoming monsoon season.

The citizens concerned have urged the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, city police and the forest authorities to conduct an immediate spot inquiry and take strict legal action against those involved in the illegal earth cutting.