Hojai train mishap: Centre seeks report, asks states to track elephant movements

Kolkata, Dec 21: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said the Centre has sought a detailed report on the death of eight elephants after they were hit by a train in Assam’s Hojai district a day earlier.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister said all states have been instructed to closely monitor elephant movement along railway tracks to prevent such incidents.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the Sundarbans, West Bengal, Yadav said the railway authorities have been directed to coordinate with state forest departments on tracking elephant movement along rail corridors.

He stressed that close coordination between loco pilots and forest officials is essential. “District magistrates have also been asked to keep forest departments informed about elephant movement along highways,” the minister added.

It may be mentioned that one elephant calf, which had sustained injuries in the incident, succumbed to its injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Seven elephants had died on the spot when they were hit by the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Changjurai village in Hojai district early on Saturday.

The injured calf was taken for treatment but died on Sunday morning. Five coaches and the train’s engine derailed in the accident, though no passengers were injured.

Nagaon Divisional Forest Officer Suhash Kadam said the mishap is suspected to have occurred due to heavy fog in the area.