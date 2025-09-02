Zydus Lifesciences launches India’s first trivalent flu vaccine

New Delhi, Sep 2: Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday launched India’s first trivalent influenza vaccine, aligning with the global recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Seasonal influenza viruses evolve rapidly, necessitating annual updates to vaccine compositions. The WHO, thus, recommended trivalent vaccines for use in the 2025-2026 Northern Hemisphere (NH) influenza season.

The new Vaxiflu-Trivalent Influenza Vaccine (TIV) is recommended for individuals aged 6 months and above. It will effectively protect strains such as an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus; an A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus; and a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus, stated the company.

Globally, the influenza vaccine is available as quadrivalent and trivalent formulations.

India earlier followed a quadrivalent flu vaccine regimen, which offered protection against these strains, as well as the influenza B Yamagata virus.

However, there has been no circulation of the influenza B Yamagata virus since March 2020, including in India. This indicates a very low risk of infection, rendering the inclusion of this strain in influenza vaccines no longer necessary.

Aligning with this, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also recommended the use of the Trivalent Influenza vaccine for use in the NH 2025-26 season. India is among 40 countries, including the US, that have adopted the trivalent vaccine.

“Vaccines are essential for well-being and good health in times where we are battling several infectious and communicable diseases. We believe in aligning with global guidelines and enabling timely access to vaccines, as they are a critical part of preventive healthcare,” said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences.

“We believe that this will significantly reduce vaccine-preventable diseases and related complications in high-risk groups,” he added.

Flu remains a significant global health concern of seasonal influenza annually, causing 3-5 million cases of severe illness with 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually. The disease disproportionately affects vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions.

A contagious respiratory illness, flu is caused by influenza viruses, which are spread from person to person, mainly through airborne respiratory droplets generated from coughing and sneezing or direct contact.

--IANS