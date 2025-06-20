Yoga a journey towards inner peace than just physical exercise: WHO

New Delhi, June 20: Yoga is a journey towards inner peace and harmony than just physical exercise, said Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia on Friday, ahead of the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The International Day of Yoga is marked annually on June 21. The theme this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health".

"Yoga is more than just physical exercise. It is a journey towards inner peace and harmony, and teaches us to listen to our bodies and to live mindfully," Wazed said.

The WHO Regional Director stated that practicing yoga can help people become more aware of the surroundings, and nature.

"In a world facing environmental challenges, yoga offers a path to sustainability by encouraging us to live simply, consume mindfully, and respect the natural world," Wazed noted.

"In embracing yoga, we can reduce our ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet," she added.

Yoga encourages to protect clean air, pure water, and fertile soil -- essential for our well-being. These vital resources ensure a thriving planet for future generations.

She cited several studies which showed that 77 per cent of people report feeling physically stronger after practicing yoga regularly.

More than 80 per cent of patients with chronic inflammation experienced a nearly 50 per cent reduction in inflammation after just six weeks of daily yoga.

Further, studies have also proved how yoga can help mental health.

A study by Harvard Medical School found that 60 per cent of participants with depression experienced a significant reduction in symptoms after practicing yoga twice a week for eight weeks.

"Today, on International Day of Yoga, let us remember that every breath is a gift from nature, and every moment of mindfulness is a step towards a healthier future. Let us create a world of health and harmony, of mind, body and planet," Wazed added.

