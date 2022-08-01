84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Health & Fitness

World Lung Cancer Day: Rise of disease among non-smokers a concern

By IANS

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Increasing incidence of lung cancer among non-smokers has become a matter of concern in the country, as per health experts.

To raise awareness about lung cancer, August 1 every year is observed as the World Lung Cancer Day.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lung cancer is prevalent and more people succumb to deadly disease than from colon, breast and liver cancers combined.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of male cancer-related deaths in more than 25 countries, with the upwards trend, experts are expressing fears that the

Talking to IANS, Dr Nitin Yashas, Consultant - Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, explained that there has been an increase in the lung cancer cases that among the non-smokers. While smoking continues to be an important cause, indoor and outdoor pollution and also second hand exposure to smoke have been considered as significant factors. A majority of the lung cancers present in an advanced stage 4 disease with poor long term survival outcomes.

Quoting globocan 2020 data, Yashas said that lung cancer is one of the top five occurring cancers in the country with an estimated approximately 75,000 new cases. Most patients of lung cancer are diagnosed in the age group of 50-70 year, he said.

Globocan stands for the Global Cancer Observatory, an interactive web-based platform presenting global cancer statistics.

"However, with the advent of genomic sequencing of tumours, there are a lot of newer treatment approaches available. Lung cancers particularly in non- smokers are driven by certain genetic mutations for which we offer targeted therapy in the form of oral tablets which shows good responses and prolonged survival," he said.

Dr Nitin Yashas further that immunotherapy wherein the body's immune mechanism is activated to fight cancer cells has revolutionised the treatment of lung cancer and is often given in combination with chemotherapy resulting in long survival in years in a subset of patients and is now being evaluated for its efficacy in earlier stages also.

According to Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director - Department of Surgical Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer related death in India. The reason is that most lung cancers are diagnosed very late.

Lung cancer in early stages does not produce any symptoms or may produce symptoms that are confused with allergy, simple cough, etc. It is also important to note that more than 70 per cent of lung cancers happen in smokers, he says.

Dr Sandeep Nayak explains: "We know that smokers are the most vulnerable for lung cancer and we also know that a screening CT scan of lung done every once in a year for heavy smokers can pick up lung cancers early enough to prevent death due to lung cancer." This was a result of a recent research study. The screening CT scan is a low dose scan and can pick lung cancer very early saving many lives, he adds.

Surgery has remained the main treatment for lung cancer when it is curable. Surgeries have moved from macabre surgeries to very subtle over the years both in extent and approach. There was a time when the entire lung had to be removed in order to remove lung cancer, Dr. Nayak says.

"With the emergence of robotic surgery and fluorescence technology today we are able to remove only a small segment of lung which bears tumors, sparing the rest of the healthy lung. This has become possible because of the extensive research that has happened in the recent past."

IANS


More in Entertainment
Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong...

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3...

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Next Story
Similar Posts
India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
1 Aug 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 1: India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20,408 fresh COVID cases, 44 deaths: Govt
30 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 30: India logged a single day rise of 20,408 new coronavirus infections, pushing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products
2022-07-29T20:30:28+05:30

New Delhi, July 29: The Union Health Ministry on Friday notified new specified warnings for all...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases decline in country
29 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 29: India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 44 new Covid fatalities
28 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 28: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 57 fatalities
27 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox may not be limited to gay, bisexual men, can spread to others: WHO
2022-07-26T20:30:09+05:30

Washington, July 26: Monkeypox infections may not be limited among men who have sex with men, as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Strengthen surveillance, public health measures for monkeypox: WHO
24 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Regional Director of WHO's South-East Asia Region on Sunday called on member...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19: Study
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New York, July 10: People who regularly fast are less likely to experience severe complications from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World Lung Cancer Day: Rise of disease among non-smokers a concern

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Increasing incidence of lung cancer among non-smokers has become a matter of concern in the country, as per health experts.

To raise awareness about lung cancer, August 1 every year is observed as the World Lung Cancer Day.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lung cancer is prevalent and more people succumb to deadly disease than from colon, breast and liver cancers combined.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of male cancer-related deaths in more than 25 countries, with the upwards trend, experts are expressing fears that the

Talking to IANS, Dr Nitin Yashas, Consultant - Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, explained that there has been an increase in the lung cancer cases that among the non-smokers. While smoking continues to be an important cause, indoor and outdoor pollution and also second hand exposure to smoke have been considered as significant factors. A majority of the lung cancers present in an advanced stage 4 disease with poor long term survival outcomes.

Quoting globocan 2020 data, Yashas said that lung cancer is one of the top five occurring cancers in the country with an estimated approximately 75,000 new cases. Most patients of lung cancer are diagnosed in the age group of 50-70 year, he said.

Globocan stands for the Global Cancer Observatory, an interactive web-based platform presenting global cancer statistics.

"However, with the advent of genomic sequencing of tumours, there are a lot of newer treatment approaches available. Lung cancers particularly in non- smokers are driven by certain genetic mutations for which we offer targeted therapy in the form of oral tablets which shows good responses and prolonged survival," he said.

Dr Nitin Yashas further that immunotherapy wherein the body's immune mechanism is activated to fight cancer cells has revolutionised the treatment of lung cancer and is often given in combination with chemotherapy resulting in long survival in years in a subset of patients and is now being evaluated for its efficacy in earlier stages also.

According to Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director - Department of Surgical Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer related death in India. The reason is that most lung cancers are diagnosed very late.

Lung cancer in early stages does not produce any symptoms or may produce symptoms that are confused with allergy, simple cough, etc. It is also important to note that more than 70 per cent of lung cancers happen in smokers, he says.

Dr Sandeep Nayak explains: "We know that smokers are the most vulnerable for lung cancer and we also know that a screening CT scan of lung done every once in a year for heavy smokers can pick up lung cancers early enough to prevent death due to lung cancer." This was a result of a recent research study. The screening CT scan is a low dose scan and can pick lung cancer very early saving many lives, he adds.

Surgery has remained the main treatment for lung cancer when it is curable. Surgeries have moved from macabre surgeries to very subtle over the years both in extent and approach. There was a time when the entire lung had to be removed in order to remove lung cancer, Dr. Nayak says.

"With the emergence of robotic surgery and fluorescence technology today we are able to remove only a small segment of lung which bears tumors, sparing the rest of the healthy lung. This has become possible because of the extensive research that has happened in the recent past."

IANS


More in Entertainment
Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong MLA

Offered money to topple Jharkhand govt, called to meet Assam CM: Cong...

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3...

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Similar Posts
India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
1 Aug 2022 5:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 1: India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20,408 fresh COVID cases, 44 deaths: Govt
30 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 30: India logged a single day rise of 20,408 new coronavirus infections, pushing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products
2022-07-29T20:30:28+05:30

New Delhi, July 29: The Union Health Ministry on Friday notified new specified warnings for all...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases decline in country
29 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 29: India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 44 new Covid fatalities
28 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 28: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 57 fatalities
27 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox may not be limited to gay, bisexual men, can spread to others: WHO
2022-07-26T20:30:09+05:30

Washington, July 26: Monkeypox infections may not be limited among men who have sex with men, as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Strengthen surveillance, public health measures for monkeypox: WHO
24 July 2022 6:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Regional Director of WHO's South-East Asia Region on Sunday called on member...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Intermittent fasting may reduce complications from Covid-19: Study
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New York, July 10: People who regularly fast are less likely to experience severe complications from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,22,335
8 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 8: India saw a single day rise of 18,815 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,19,457
7 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the COVID-19 tally to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X