World Health Assembly meets in Geneva after pandemic treaty failure

Geneva, May 27: The annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO), began in the Swiss city of Geneva on Monday. The 194 member countries plan to establish guidelines for WHO priorities over the next four years, including a plan to eliminate malaria in numerous countries by 2030 and steps to combat the alarming rise in antimicrobial resistance.

The planned highlight of the meeting the ceremonial signing of a WHO pandemic treaty was cancelled after two years of global negotiations ended last Friday without an agreement. Negotiators failed to reach a consensus on sensitive subjects such as the distribution of medicines, protective materials and vaccines in future pandemics.

The Assembly now hopes to decide on the next steps towards achieving a global treaty. Lessons from the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be reflected in the Assembly's work.

Amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations are due to be adopted, with new rules to prevent the spread of diseases across national borders and obligations to report outbreaks to the WHO immediately.



The theme of this year's Assembly is All for Health, Health for All.