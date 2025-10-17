WHO urges urgent global action to eliminate lead exposure

New Delhi, Oct 17: Even though preventable, lead exposure remains a serious global health threat and continues to affect millions of children and adults alike, said the World Health Organization on Friday, calling for immediate action to tackle the growing burden.

Lead is present in numerous everyday materials, including paint, batteries, cosmetics, and even spices. It contaminates air, water, and soil, resulting in persistent exposure in communities worldwide.

It is linked to approximately 1.5 million deaths annually, primarily from cardiovascular disease, and causes irreversible neurological and behavioural damage, especially in children. Young children absorb significantly more lead than adults, leading to reduced IQ, learning difficulties, and behavioural problems. Lead exposure also harms the developing foetus.

There is no safe level of lead, and immediate action is needed to eliminate exposure and protect future generations, said the WHO ahead of the 13th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW), from October 19 to 25.

“No level of lead is safe. Every child deserves a future free from this poison,” said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration a.i, at the WHO.

“Every child, in every corner of the world, deserves a future free from the lifelong harm that can be prevented. This week, we call on governments, communities, and health-care providers to act decisively to eliminate lead exposure and protect the health and potential of the next generation,” Krech added.

While progress has been made, including the ban on lead in petrol and efforts by many countries to restrict lead in paints, the WHO stressed that voluntary measures are not enough.

Comprehensive bans on the production, import, sale, and use of lead-based paints must be implemented and strictly enforced to prevent exposure, particularly among children.

WHO urged all governments, organisations, and communities to act decisively to protect children and future generations from this preventable health threat.

Lead exposure also remains an economic challenge in the 21st century, according to a new global study, including researchers from the Kolkata’s Jadavpur University and the National University of Singapore (NUS), among others.

The study, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, estimated that ongoing childhood lead exposure costs the world more than $3.4 trillion in lost economic potential each year, with disproportionate impacts on low- and middle-income countries.

The findings suggest that without stronger safeguards, the ever-increasing demand for electrification and poorly regulated recycling of lead-containing products could entrench global inequalities and set back decades of progress in children’s health.

--IANS