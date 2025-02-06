WHO hails India’s leadership in pharmacopoeial standard setting

New Delhi, Feb 6: India’s leadership in pharmacopoeial standard setting is commendable, said Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, on Wednesday. Ofrin also stressed the importance of regulatory harmonisation in ensuring patient safety and public health. He said this while delivering the keynote address at the 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias (IMWP), hosted by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The three-day event, to be held in the national capital till February 7, is in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). ‘India is a commitment to global pharmaceutical standardisation and regulatory convergence,” said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel. Patel also highlighted India’s role as the “Pharmacy of the World” and emphasised the importance of ensuring access to high-quality medicines globally.

“The IMWP serves as a vital platform to foster international collaboration in pharmacopoeial science and regulatory harmonisation,” the MoS said. The Union Minister also released the IPC Newsletter 2024 and a special IPC video film that showcases India’s advancements in pharmacopoeial science. It also shows the Commission’s efforts in ensuring high-quality pharmaceutical standards.

Meanwhile, Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, underscored the significance of global partnerships in strengthening pharmaceutical quality standards. Srivastava reiterated India’s efforts in aligning regulatory frameworks with international best practices and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines worldwide.

The 15th IMWP will facilitate discussions on key focus areas including emerging issues in impurity assessment (Q3) and the implications of ICH Q6 guidelines on pharmacopoeial monograph specifications. The experts are also expected to discuss enhancing collaboration among global pharmacopeias and regulatory bodies, with updates from the Pharmacopoeial Discussion Group (PDG); promotion of environmental sustainability in pharmacopoeial practices and pharmaceutical manufacturing standards.

The deliberations during the IMWP will reinforce the role of pharmacopeias in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines. The outcomes of the meeting will guide future collaborations in standard-setting and regulatory harmonisation. The discussions to be held over these three days will set the stage for further strengthening global pharmacopoeial cooperation and enhancing pharmaceutical quality assurance.