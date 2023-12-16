US records over 2,300 deaths from flu this season

Los Angeles, Dec 16: There have been at least 3.7 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,300 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity is elevated in most parts of the country, with the southeast, south-central, and west coast areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC weekly review.

The number of weekly flu hospital admissions continued to increase.

Two influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the week ending December 9, bringing the 2023-2024 season total to 14 pediatric deaths, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.