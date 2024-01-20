US records about 11,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC

Los Angeles, Jan 20: There have been at least 16 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalisations, and 11,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated in most parts of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 47 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in the US this season, according to CDC on Friday.

After several weeks of increases in key flu indicators through the end of 2023, two weeks of decreasing or stable trends nationally have been noted, said CDC.

The agency will continue to monitor for a second period of increased influenza activity that often occurs after the winter holidays.