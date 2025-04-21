US parents split on right age to talk about body changes with kids: Study

New York, April 21: Parents are evenly split on right age to start talking about puberty with kids, a US study said on Monday, adding that most parents agree that talking to their kids about puberty is important, but when and how to start the conversation is often less clear.

Among the most common challenges for parents: choosing the right age to start talking about body changes and whether to explain sex, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.

“It’s easy to assume a child is too young for conversations about puberty, but many parents are surprised to find their tween already showing signs of puberty or asking unexpected questions about body changes,” said Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark.

Starting the conversation early gives parents a chance to shape the message in an age-appropriate way and help kids know what to expect, so they’re not confused or anxious.

If parents don’t open the door to these talks, kids may get their information elsewhere, like from classmates, social media, or what they see on TV, Clark added.

Parents polled shared a range of approaches, worries, and gaps in preparing their tweens for this major stage of development.

About half of parents describe their approach to talking with their child about puberty as proactive while two in five say they talk about it only when asked. Another 5 per cent avoid the conversation altogether.

One in five parents also worried about feeling embarrassed while one in six feared saying the wrong thing when it came to the subject.

Among parents of children 10-12 years, a quarter say their child doesn’t want to talk about puberty, and among parents of children 7-9 years, nearly a third believe their child is too young to understand, said the study.

Some of the hesitancy about broaching this subject may stem from parents’ own experiences, Clark noted.

“Whether they realise it or not parents may bring their own experiences into their parenting approach,” Clark said. “Many parents said they had little or no discussion of puberty when they were young. If puberty was treated as an awkward or embarrassing subject growing up, that can make it harder to know how to begin.”

Another common challenge shared by parents was whether, when, and how much to talk about sex and reproduction.

“Early conversations should focus on making kids aware that they will experience physical and emotional changes, and reassuring them that those changes are normal. Discussions about sex can occur over time,” Clark said.

Many parents also report that their child has asked about their own body, their parent’s body or other puberty-related topics.

“Ongoing, supportive discussions are also key as children grow and encounter new phases of puberty,” she added.



