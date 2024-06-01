US-based Vattikuti Foundation to nurture 20 medical students in India in robotic surgery

New Delhi, May 31: US-based Vattikuti Foundation on Friday announced to launch 'Vattikuti Explorers', a national competition aimed at identifying 20 innovative medical students in India and nurturing them in the field of robotic surgery. The programme, open to third and fourth year medical students, offers a unique opportunity to delve into specialised areas of research with accomplished robotic surgeons guiding as mentors, the Foundation said in a statement.

The 'Vattikuti Explorers' goes beyond traditional medical education as it offers students hands on training, exposure to advanced surgical technologies, and the chance to connect with leading innovators across various medical fields, said Mahendra Bhandari, CEO, Vattikuti Foundation. The 'Explorers' will get access to world renowned medical experts in their field who, as mentors, will continue to guide and support through their early career.

The eight chosen 'Explorers' from 20 participants will participate in a three day immersion programme at the Orsi Academy in Melle, Belgium (from August 19-21). They will also join the 'Humans at the cutting edge of Robotic Surgery' symposium, featuring presentations by global experts in robotic surgery, in Jaipur on February 14-16, 2025.

Following the completion of the Master's programme, the 'Explorers' will be eligible for being considered for paid one year fellowships in various fields such as gynaecology, urology and surgical oncology in India, the Foundation said.



Meanwhile, entries to the Foundation's 'KS International Innovation Awards' are open till July 15. The competition includes 'Robotic Procedure Innovation' in various surgical fields and technological Innovation in AI, imaging, robotic systems, telesurgery, VR and more.