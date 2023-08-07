Unwanted gaze to lack of space: Challenges of breastfeeding in public

Guwahati, Aug 7: Due to lack of a hygienic place or to avoid uncomfortable stares, mothers often compromise on breastfeeding their babies in public. Even though breastfeeding has benefits both for women and infants, it requires women to be covered up or look for a suitable place to feed the baby. In India, breastfeeding in public is looked at as a taboo, as a result of which breastfeeding activity takes place in secluded corners, behind trees, in cars or parking lots. Moreover, the entanglement that moms find themselves in plays a major role in infant feeding decisions. While some restrict their movements others feed their babies infant formula or expressed breastmilk when away from home.

“It feels awkward to feed my baby in public, on several occasions either I used to look for an unfrequented place or I covered myself up completely to feed my baby,” said Priyanka Jaiswar, a first-time mom from Guwahati. “We have landed on moon, but provisions for breastfeeding, whether in public place or work place, is still a taboo subject to be discussed,” she added.

Priyanka, who is also a working mom, joined office six-seven months after delivery. Her time with her baby reduced and so did the frequency of breastfeeding. “During the initial days I fed my baby before going to office and then as soon as I reached home. At times I felt guilty as I was not able to feed him well and had to depend upon semi-solid meals as prescribed by the doctor. In the beginning he developed a stomach infection, but later after proper consultation with the physician my baby got adjusted to it,” said Priyanka whose baby is now three-years-old.

While lamenting over the fact that there is no proper place for mothers to breastfeed their babies in workplace, Priyanka asserted, “It becomes difficult for a lactating mother when your little one has arrived. A woman’s body go through enormous changes, not being able to breastfeed at regular intervals also leads to discomfort and even cause pain in breasts.”

Echoing on similar lines, Alivi Sharma, a homemaker from Guwahati almost restricted herself at home when her baby was born just in case she has to feed her little one. “I hardly went out and even if I had to go, it was in a private vehicle. Making provisions in public places would be beneficial for lactating mother. Every time we cannot depend upon formula-feeding, that’s not a good choice for the babies. Breastfeeding forges a close bonding between the mother and the infant. As a mother I cannot deprive my baby from breastfeeding,” said Alivi.

The term breastfeeding has been rightly termed as an ancient art and modern miracle as it has benefits both for the mother and the baby. While breast milk provides the specific nutrients that a baby needs it also helps protect against some short and long-term illnesses and diseases. On the other hand, feeding breast milk may help mothers in reducing the risk of Type 2 Diabetes and certain cancer such as breast cancer, release oxytocin, manage weight and most importantly strengthen their bond with their children.

Dr. Nirmal Jain, Senior Paediatrician and Neonatologist from Institute of Human Reproduction (IHR), Guwahati while speaking to The Assam Tribune underlined that breastfeeding is beneficial both for the mother and the child. “Apart from building the baby’s immune system, breast milk can protect the baby to fight against any diseases. The antibodies developed by the mother are shared through her breast milk to the baby. This process helps babies develop a strong immune system and protect them from illnesses,” said Dr Jain.

When it comes to breastfeeding, mothers often think that whether or not her milk is sufficient for her baby, in such case Dr Jain recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and strictly avoid giving water, grape water, tonics, honey, food or any other milk (exclusive breastfeeding is preferred by experts as the primary source of nutrition). He further advised that breastfeeding should be "on demand" (when the baby is hungry), or at a gap of every 2 to 3 hours between feedings. Mothers may nurse their newborn for up to 20 minutes or longer on one or both breasts.

On being asked about what working mothers or those who have to travel out can opt for, Dr Jain suggested that expressed breast milk is a healthy feeding option as compared to formula milk since it contains all the ingredients important for the baby’s growth and development. “Expressed milk can be stored in room temperature for 4 to 6 hours. It can be extracted using a breast pump and I recommend spoon-feeding to bottle-feeding as it is more hygienic. A working mother can feed her baby before going to office and then store her breast milk for certain hours. This allows the baby to enjoy breastfeeding benefits even in the mother’s absence. Sometimes due to hectic schedule if the mother is not available, she can send the extra milk from office if possible,” said Dr Jain.

The benefits of breast pump are not just limited to working mothers only, even homemakers can also use a breast pump to store their breast milk. It also helps a baby to have breast milk when the baby is unable to latch well but the mother is having good breast milk production. One can also carry the pumped breast milk in advance so that whenever the baby demands milk, the mother can easily feed without being uncomfortable by the idea of breastfeeding in public.

A few organisations have taken up the initiative of establishing breastfeeding rooms, however, the public places still need to be more inclusive in terms of women and children. “Every other place, be it a shopping mall, working place or government office there should be provision for women to breastfeed their babies. It is the right of every woman,” added Dr Jain.

Of late, a few initiatives were undertaken on setting up breastfeeding corners in Guwahati, however, it is essential to provide necessary infrastructure which are private, safe and clean, for mothers to breastfeed their infants in public place.